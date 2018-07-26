Joint Team Probing DSC Slaps Travel Ban on Ex-Defense Minister

Photo : KBS News

A joint team probing suspicions that the Defense Security Command(DSC) drew up a report exploring the possibility of invoking martial law last year has slapped a travel ban on former Defense Minister Han Min-koo.The probe team of military and public prosecutors placed the travel ban on Wednesday, accusing Han of conspiring to stage a rebellion.Also on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry's special team grilled Brigadier General Ki Woo-jin, who is believed to have led the drawing up of the martial law document.The questioning came hours after the probe team raided the DSC headquarters and secured related materials.Since launching operations last Monday, the Defense Ministry's probe team has summoned some ten servicemen related to the DSC document.