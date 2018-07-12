Summers Getting Longer, Particularly in Seoul

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The Korea Meteorological Administration has revealed that summer on the Korean Peninsula has become one month longer over the past 100 years. The weather agency's report also showed that Seoul had the most summer days in the country last year.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Heat wave warnings and advisories remain in place for the third week across the country, as temperatures rose to nearly 40 degrees Celsius in the country's southeastern Gyeongsang region on Thursday.As sweltering heat continues to blanket the nation, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) has revealed the findings of a study on the climate of the Korean Peninsula for the past 100 years which show that summers are getting longer.Days of summer are defined as those in which average temperatures remain above 20 degrees Celsius.In 1910, the number of summer days for Seoul stood at 94, but that figure surged to 131 in the early part of the 2010s.Last year, summer in Seoul lasted for 140 days, far longer than Daegu and Busan in the southern parts of the nation.In the past, people had to put up with the sweltering summer heat for around three months, between June and August. However, summer has now become longer, starting from the end of May until September.Experts say global warming, population concentration and urbanization are key causes of such a phenomenon.If such trends continue, Seoul is expected to see 152 days of summer in some 50 years and experience more heat waves.According to a KMA official, the number of days when Seoul suffers heat waves will grow sixfold in the latter part of the 21st century if greenhouse gas emissions remain at their current level.With summers expected to get longer each year, it has become imperative for the government to draw up measures to tackle heat waves.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.