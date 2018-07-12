Vientiane Times: Over 3,000 People Awaiting Rescue in Laos Following Dam Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

More than three-thousand people reportedly remain stranded in Attapeu province, southeastern Laos, after Monday’s dam collapse caused flash floods in multiple villages in the vicinity.Lao newspaper Vientiane Times on Thursday quoted a provincial government official as saying that approximately six-thousand people were displaced, and of them, some two-thousand-850 were rescued. It added that those stranded are desperately awaiting rescue.Laotian authorities said that as of Wednesday, the dam collapse has affected 13 villages with the death toll reaching 26. One-hundred-31 others are reported to be missing so far.Vietnamese news outlets had reported that the incident took more than 70 lives. However, Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith denied the figure on Wednesday after a visit to the affected regions, saying that missing people were included in the initial death toll.