Probe Team Grills High-ranking DSC Officials over Martial Law Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

A special probe team has summoned a senior official of the Defense Security Command(DSC) as part of its investigation into allegations that the unit prepared to implement martial law last year during candlelight rallies against then-President Park Geun-hye.The investigation team said that Major General So Kang-won, chief of staff for the DSC, was asked to appear for interrogation at 2 p.m. Thursday. So is a suspect in the case and is accused of power abuse for his role as the head of the command's team that drafted the martial law plan last year.The special probe team summoned another high-ranking DSC official, Brigadier General Ki Woo-jin, Wednesday afternoon. Ki is believed to have led the drawing up of details for the martial law document.The probe team raided the DSC headquarters for the second day in a row on Thursday.