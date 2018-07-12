State-run Resource Companies Lose Nearly 16 Tln Won from Overseas Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

An inspection shows that the nation's three state-run resource corporations have racked up nearly 16 trillion won in losses from their participation in overseas resources development projects over the past decade.The results of the inspection were announced on Thursday in a joint briefing by a government task force assigned with innovating the nation's resources development overseas and the three companies -- Korea National Oil Corporation, Korea Gas Corporation and Korea Resources Corporation.The three corporations invested 41-point-four trillion won in 169 resources development projects overseas by the end of 2017.They recovered 14-point-five trillion won but suffered losses of 15-point-nine trillion won, while their total debts amounted to 51-point-five trillion won.The task force is advising the companies to carry out intensive restructuring, making it clear that there will be no financial support from the government.It also submitted to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy a proposal calling for the termination of projects that are considered unprofitable.