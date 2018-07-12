Pompeo: US Engaged in Patient Diplomacy for N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Washington aims to achieve North Korea's denuclearization by the end of President Donald Trump's first term in office. As American lawmakers pressed him to clarify the current status of denuclearization negotiations, Pompeo admitted that Pyongyang is still producing nuclear material for atomic bombs.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo](Democratic Senator Ed Markey: "North Korea continues to produce fissile material, nuclear bomb material, is that correct?")"Senator, I'm trying to make sure I stay on the correct -- yes, that's correct. Just trying to make sure I don't cross into classified information, I'm not trying to hesitate. Yes, they continue to produce fissile material."U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday pressed State Secretary Mike Pompeo to provide progresses made following the Washington-Pyongyang summit last month.Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the U.S. is engaged in "patient diplomacy."[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"As far as the Trump administration's goals on North Korea are concerned, nothing's changed. Our objective remains the final, fully verified denuclearization North Korea has agreed to by Chairman Kim Jong-un. It's a follow-up to the president's successful summit with Chairman Kim. On July 5th, I traveled to North Korea to make progress on the commitments that were made in Singapore. We're engaged in patient diplomacy, but we will not let this drag out to no end."Following his meeting with the North Korean leader in Singapore last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the regime is no longer a nuclear threat, and last week he said there was "no rush" in the nuclear negotiations.While some lawmakers remain doubtful if Washington and Pyongyang even share the same definition of denuclearization, Pompeo confirmed that the aim is to denuclearize the North by the end of Trump’s current term in office, which runs until January 2021.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"President Trump remains upbeat about the prospects for North Korean denuclearization. Progress is happening. We need Chairman Kim Jong-un to follow through on his commitments that he made in Singapore."Some analysts noted that Pyongyang demanded money for the promised return of the remains of American troops killed in the Korean War. Amid concerns that the U.S. could jeopardize the current sanctions by compensating the North, Pompeo said that U.S. and UN sanctions will remain in effect until North Korea eliminates its weapons of mass destruction.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.