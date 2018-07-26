Moon Urges Unveiling Truth of Martial Law Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for unveiling the truth surrounding suspicions that the Defense Security Command(DSC) drew up a report exploring the possibility of invoking martial law last year under the previous administration.After receiving a briefing on the DSC documents on Thursday, the president said a thorough investigation by the joint probe team should be the first and foremost task.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom also quoted Moon as saying that investigators must identify why the military created the documents and how far it intended to execute the plan.Moon said the need to reform the DSC has become even greater, and ordered a task force for the unit’s overhaul to speed up discussions and submit a reform proposal at an early date.Moon also said that figures involved in the process of reporting the martial law documents, including Defense Minister Song Young-moo, should be looked into to hold them accountable if necessary.He said he will take appropriate measures after receiving the report from the DSC reform task force and considering the level of wrongdoing of those found responsible.