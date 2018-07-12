Democratic Party Holding Primary to Pick Candidates for Chairmanship

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party is holding a primary to pick the top three candidates for its new leader.Eight candidates are competing in Thursday’s primary, including seven-term lawmaker Lee Hae-chan.The political heavyweight was prime minister during part of the Roh Moo-hyun administration, under which President Moon Jae-in served as chief of staff. Some other contenders are five-term lawmaker Lee Jong-kul and four-term lawmaker Kim Jin-pyo.The three finalists will compete for the leadership position at a party convention on August 25th.