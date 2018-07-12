Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.71%

South Korean stocks inched up on Thursday as the U.S. and the European Union agreed to negotiations to ease barriers on trade.



The nation's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended the day point-71 percent higher after gaining 16-point-03 points. The KOSPI closed the day at two-thousand-289-point-06.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ surged 16-point-26-points, or two-point-17 percent. It closed the day at 765-point-15.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-119-point-three won.