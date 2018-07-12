Parliament Panel Adopts Confirmation Reports on Top Court Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary committee on Thursday approved the appointment of three Supreme Court justice nominees -- Noh Jeong-hee, the chief of the Supreme Court Library of Korea, Lee Dong-won, the chief justice of a district court on Jeju Island and lawyer Kim Seon-soo.However, the confirmation report on Kim was adopted after lawmakers from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party walked out in protest over his appointment.The report on Kim included both opinions finding him fit and unfit for the position of Supreme Court justice.The opinions endorsing Kim mentioned his contribution to setting meaningful precedents in court rulings on labor cases, and stressed he has the ability and qualifications to serve as a top court justice.The opposing opinions noted his past record as a founding member of a lawmaker’s group which represented the ultra-leftist Unified Progressive Party in a trial over the party's disbandment.The party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in 2014 after its leadership was convicted of plotting to overthrow the South Korean government in the event of a war between the two Koreas.The National Assembly will vote on the appointment of the three nominees in a plenary session later Thursday.