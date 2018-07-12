Court Agency to Release All Documents on Judicial Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Court Administration(NCA) has decided to unveil all of the yet undisclosed documents that were inspected by a special probe team investigating alleged abuse in judicial rights.The administration said Thursday that it will also make public the remaining 228 relevant files out of the total 410 documents that have been investigated.The NCA under the top court is alleged to have wrote reports on how to use high-profile cases to persuade senior presidential aides to then-President Park Geun-hye to support Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae's bid to establish an appellate court.So far, the NCA has disclosed 98 of the 410 documents in their entirety.For the others, the agency only disclosed the title of the papers and not the content, saying they do not directly relate to the abuse scandal and that private information must be protected.Excluding 87 overlapping files, 228 documents have yet to be disclosed.The decision comes as an association representing nationwide judges formally requested early this week the release of yet undisclosed documents related to allegations of judicial power abuse.