Gov't State R&D Activities to Become More Human Oriented

Photo : YONHAP News

The Moon Jae-in administration will gear government-funded research and development(R&D) activities more toward people-oriented innovations while increasing protection for campus researchers from unwarranted abuses and overwork.The Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology approved the two plans during its first-ever general meeting held at the presidential office on Thursday.Presided over by President Moon Jae-in, the council endorsed shifting the direction of state R&D projects so they are more human and society-oriented.The government has pursued reforming R&D activities since the president called for it late last year. Moon stressed that although the nation’s R&D investment is at among the world’s highest levels, it has failed to produce palpable results.The advisory council also decided on strengthening protection of the rights and interests of research personnel at colleges.