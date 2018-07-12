Ruling Party Chooses 3 Finalists for New Chairman

Photo : YONHAP News

The candidates for the next chairman of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have been whittled down to three final contenders.In Thursday’s DP primary, seven-term lawmaker Lee Hae-chan and two four-term lawmakers, Kim Jin-pyo and Song Young-gil, were chosen as the finalists to compete for the leadership position, nudging aside five other rivals, including former floor leader and five-term lawmaker Lee Jong-kul.The party did not unveil how many votes each candidate garnered. According to Noh Woong rae, the head of the party’s central election committee, 92 percent of the 440-member electoral college voted.The DP will hold a national convention on August 25th and elect a new leader among the three top contenders. Five Supreme Council members will also be chosen among eight candidates.