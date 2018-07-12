S. Korea, US Push for Paperwork on OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are pushing to sign important documents related to the planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) during their annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM).An official of Seoul’s Defense Ministry revealed that the two countries confirmed the plan during the 14th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) held for two days in Seoul through Thursday.According to the official, the two sides will seek to sign documents concerning post-transfer joint defense guidelines, future commanding structures and transfer-related plans at the upcoming SCM meeting to be held in Washington D.C. in late October.During the defense dialogue in Seoul, the allies confirmed that preparations for the OPCON transfer have made steady progress.They agreed to strengthen cooperation to fulfill the requisites for the transfer while taking into account the changing security situation on the Korean Peninsula.They also shared the assessment that high-level and working-level talks between the two Koreas and North Korea and the U.S. North have achieved meaningful progress toward denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, as agreed upon during the inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. summits.