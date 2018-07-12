US House Passes Defense Authorization Bill Setting CVID as Key Diplomacy Goal

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a defense authorization bill that sets the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea as a key goal of U.S. diplomacy.The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act passed the House by a vote of 359-54, approving 716 billion dollars for defense in fiscal year 2019. Upon Senate approval, it will be sent to U.S. President Donald Trump to sign into law.The bill noted that North Korea's nuclear program poses a threat to the national security of the U.S. as well as the security and stability of the entire Indo-Pacific region that includes South Korea, Japan and Australia.It said that U.S. nuclear and conventional forces should continue their deterrence roles to protect the interests of the U.S.' allies in the Indo-Pacific region.In the bill, Congress also prohibits the use of the funds to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Korea below 22-thousand without certification from the secretary of defense that the move is in the security interest of the U.S.The defense secretary would also have to certify that the reduction does not significantly undermine the security of U.S.' allies in the region and also consult with the allies, including South Korea, on the matter.