Prosecution Arrests Two Figures in 'Druking' Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The special prosecution team investigating an opinion rigging scandal centered on the blogger "druking" has arrested two people involved in the case.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued the arrest warrants for the two, identified by their surnames Kim and Kang, citing concerns that they may destroy evidence.Kim and Kang, the key members of a blog operated by "druking," are accused of developing and using computer software that artificially ramps up the number of "agree" clicks for online comments.The independent counsel team also suspects that Kim destroyed evidence during a police raid in March.