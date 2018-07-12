S. Korean Unification Minister, Pompeo Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon has held discussions on North Korea with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a rare telephone conversation.A Unification Ministry official said Thursday that the two officials spoke on the phone on Wednesday morning to discuss recent developments in inter-Korean relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Pompeo is believed to have asked the minister, who is in charge of cross-border relations, not to move too fast in inter-Korean economic cooperation amid little progress in the nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.It is speculated that Cho may have asked for Washington's cooperation in Seoul's efforts to seek a limited exemption of UN sanctions against North Korea to facilitate cooperation and exchanges between the North and South.Meanwhile, U.S. State Department official Mark Lambert, who is visiting South Korea, reportedly voiced his disapproval of the resumption of economic cooperation projects between the two Koreas in a meeting with South Korean businesspeople on Thursday.