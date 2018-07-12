US State Department: N. Korea Not Paid for Repatriation of American Soldiers' Remains

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States says it did not give money to North Korea in return for the repatriation of the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.U.S. State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert told CNN on Saturday that U.S. code grants the secretary of defense the authority to reimburse any country for expenses associated with the recovery and storage of remains.However, Nauert said that “in this instance, North Korea did not ask for money and no money was exchanged.‎”She said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is fulfilling part of the promise he made to U.S. President Donald Trump to return the remains, adding the repatriation “is a tangible step" toward the realization of the two leaders’ agreement reached last month in Singapore.On the 65th anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement last Friday, the North returned 55 sets of remains. They were transported to South Korea’s Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek via a U.S. Air Force transport aircraft.After a formal repatriation ceremony on Wednesday, the remains will be transferred to a forensic lab in Hawaii for final identification.