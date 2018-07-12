Pres. Moon to Spend Summer Vacation at Military Facility

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in is set to spend most of his five-day summer vacation that starts on Monday at a military facility.A presidential office spokesperson said Sunday that the secure location was chosen as it would be easy to brief the president in the event of an emergency.Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok will also take a summer break during the time Moon will be on his vacation. The move is unprecedented as usually the chief of staff acts as a proxy leader when the president is absent.The spokesperson added that the overlapping vacation period was planned to avoid a two-week leadership vacuum that could emerge if Im goes on holiday right after the president.During the one-week break period, Moon’s top national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, will take over the duties of both Moon and Im.