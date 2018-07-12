N. Korean Athletes Arrive in S. Korea for Joint Asian Games Training

Photo : KBS News

North Korean members of inter-Korean teams set to participate at the upcoming Asian Games arrived in South Korea for joint training on Sunday.The group’s flight via Beijing landed at Incheon International Airport at around 3:30 p.m.Upon arrival, the group’s head and the secretary general of the North’s Olympic committee, Han Ho-chol, said he is glad to be in South Korea.The 34-member delegation includes three female basketball players and their coach, 18 canoeists and eight rowers, in addition to four assistant staff members.Wearing a badge featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and late leader Kim Jong-il on their tops, the delegation left the airport without answering questions from reporters to head to their lodgings in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.North Korean athletes will join forces with those from the South in dragon boat racing, women's basketball and rowing at the Asian Games that will kick off in Indonesia next month.