Court Agency to Release All Documents on Judicial Power Abuse on Mon. at Earliest

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Court Administration(NCA) will unveil as early as Monday undisclosed documents that were inspected by a special probe team investigating alleged abuse in judicial rights.The administration is currently working on concealing the names of people mentioned in the remaining 228 relevant files out of the total 410 documents that have been investigated.The NCA under the top court is alleged to have written reports on how to use high-profile cases to persuade senior presidential aides to then-President Park Geun-hye to support then Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae's bid to establish an appellate court.The undisclosed documents are said to include details of how the NCA sought to pressure external organizations that were against a motion on introducing the appellate court. The documents also reportedly describe the NCA’s attempts to contact lawmakers, the top office and certain media agencies for the establishment of the court.Earlier on June fifth, the NCA disclosed 98 of the 410 documents in their entirety. For the remainder, the agency only disclosed the title of the papers and not the content, saying they do not directly relate to the abuse scandal and that private information must be protected.Then last Thursday, the NCA decided to disclose all the documents, three days after an association representing nationwide judges formally requested the release of yet undisclosed documents related to allegations of judicial power abuse.