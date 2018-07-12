Ex-Defense Minister Likely to Face Questioning This Week

Photo : KBS News

A team probing the Defense Security Command’s(DSC) controversial martial law document plan to summon former Defense Minister Han Min-koo for questioning this week at the earliest.An official of the joint team of military and public prosecutors said Monday that the team is finalizing schedules to summon Han and former DSC chief, Cho Hyun-chun, to shed light on allegations that the DSC drew up a report last year to possibly invoke martial law to quell anti-government protests.The move comes as a special probe team under the Defense Ministry grilled last week Major General So Kang-won, chief of staff for the DSC, and Brigadier General Ki Woo-jin, who are believed to have led the drawing up of the martial law document. They were said to have told investigators that they created the document in line with orders from Cho.The joint team of military and public prosecutors is consulting with related agencies to invalidate the passport of Cho, who is staying in the U.S., in a bid to take him into custody.