Ex-Chief Justice Accused of Spending Lobbying Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group says former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae received a significant amount of special activity funds around the time he met former President Park Geun-hye to talk about his bid to establish an appellate court.The People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy unveiled on Sunday a report on its Web site that closely studied the government’s payment of special activity funds to the top court.According to the report, Yang received roughly 220 million won in special activity funds from January 2015 to September 2017 when he retired. The figure accounts for some 23 percent of total special funds that the top court received from January 2015 to May 2017.In particular, Yang received monthly payments of between seven-point-five and nearly 13 million won from July to December 2015, or up to three times the usual rate.The group said such funds are likely to have been used as lobbying money for setting up the appellate court, citing that Yang sat down for one-on-one talks with former President Park in August 2015 to discuss the court’s establishment.The special activity funds for the top court were first earmarked in the government budget in January 2015 when Yang headed the Supreme Court. Until May of this year, some 960 million won in such funds were given out to the Supreme Court’s chief justice, justices and senior officials of the National Court Administration.The civic group raised suspicion that the funds may have been used for allowances or for dining expenses rather than for probing confidential cases or collecting intelligence. The group said the funds should be fully scrapped if the nature of their usage cannot be explained.