Minor Opposition Party for Democracy and Peace to Elect New Leadership

The minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace will begin a voting process on Wednesday to elect a new leadership.According to the party Sunday, its members will take part in an online vote managed by the National Election Commission from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.From 10 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday, party members who didn't vote will be able to cast their ballots through an audio response system. The public will be able to take part in an opinion poll the same way between Friday and Saturday.After combining the results, weighted 90 percent from the members' vote and ten percent from the public poll, the minor opposition party will elect the candidate with the largest number of votes as its leader, and the following four as supreme council members.A party convention will take place at the Korea Federation of SMEs building in Seoul starting 3 p.m. on August fifth.