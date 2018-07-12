S. Korean BMW Owners Take Class Action Suit Against German Carmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of BMW owners in South Korea has filed a class action lawsuit against the German automaker’s Korean unit after some of its vehicles recently caught fire due to a possible defect in the parts.On Monday, four owners of the BMW 520d sedan whose cars didn't catch fire jointly lodged the suit with the Seoul Central District Court against BMW Korea and local distributor Deutsche Motors.According to their lawyer Ha Jong-sun of Barun Law, the four owners each are seeking five million won in damages, claiming they experienced both financial and psychological damages from the part defects and restriction on the use of their vehicles.Meanwhile, a 520d sedan owner whose car caught fire has also taken legal action against BMW, seeking ten million won in damages.Last week, BMW Korea said it will voluntarily recall more than 106-thousand vehicles of 42 different models affected by the faulty component.