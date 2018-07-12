CDC: Record 27 People Have Died of Heat-related Illnesses This Summer

Photo : YONHAP News

A record number of people have died of heat-related illnesses so far this summer as sweltering heat has gripped the nation.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 27 people died between May 20th and last Saturday, including two women in their 90s on Saturday, of heat-related diseases. The figure is the highest to be posted since the disease control agency began to compile related data in 2011.As of Saturday, a total of two-thousand-42 people were estimated to be suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, among other heat-related disorders. That’s far higher than the one-thousand-574 people who had such conditions between the end of May and early September last year.The agency advised children to refrain from playing outside for long hours and recommended adults to avoid engaging in excessive physical activity while working both indoors and outdoors.For seniors aged 65 or older, the agency advised the group to refrain from going outdoors during the day and instead use any of the some 45-thousand rest areas across the nation.