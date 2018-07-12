Various Events Leading up to ARF to be Held from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 25th ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) is set to begin Monday in Singapore.South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is scheduled to depart for the meeting Tuesday.She plans to meet with her ASEAN counterparts Friday, and attend formal regional forum events on Saturday.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul says North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is expected to attend the forum, adding that Seoul is discussing the North’s possible participation through various diplomatic channels.Kang and Ri may end up having talks on the sidelines of the forum, the first time such a meeting would have taken place in eleven years.One issue up for discussion at the forum is a possible declaration of a formal end to the Korean War, something that will receive special attention if foreign ministers from the two Koreans meet between themselves or along with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the five-day event.