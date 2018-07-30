Seoul Says No Coercion as Human Rights Body Investigates Defections

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: South Korea’s main government agency dealing with North Korea is insisting 12 North Korean restaurant workers defected to the South of their own will, in a delicate case that could potentially affect relations between the two countries. Anomalies relating to the defection have drawn the attention of international media and human rights officials, and a South Korean investigation is set to begin soon.Kurt Achin reports.Report: South Korea’s Unification Ministry insisted Monday there was no coercion in the defection of 12 North Korean restaurant workers who left their jobs in China to come to the South in April 2016.A day earlier, the South’s National Human Rights Commission said it will investigate the case that has received global headlines and again escalated to a thorny issue between Seoul and Pyongyang.The 12 North Korean women arrived in South Korea by plane with their manager two years ago. Since then, North Korea has claimed they were abducted, and the manager has told multiple news organizations that he deceived and blackmailed the women to defect at the behest of South Korean defense and intelligence officers.At least four of the restaurant workers told a South Korean media outlet that they did not know Seoul would be their final destination when they joined the group.UN Special Rapporteur on North Korean human rights Tomas Ojea Quintana drew attention to the case this month after he interviewed some of the defectors and described them as “victims” who may have been “subject to some kind of deceit.”This is an extremely delicate case, not just in terms of inter-Korean relations but in terms of individual security.Pyongyang has hinted it may cancel upcoming separated family reunions if the restaurant workers are not returned. Harsh punishment could be dealt to family members of the defectors depending on what is revealed, making it unclear whether the defectors are motivated to tell the whole truth or to try to protect their families.The National Human Rights Commission in Seoul says it’s tasking six investigators to question officials across the South Korean government—but says it hasn’t decided whether the results of the probe will be made public, given the sensitivity of the case.Kurt Achin, KBS World Radio News.