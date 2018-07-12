Laos Vows Cooperation with S. Korea, Thailand on Dam Collapse Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The Laotian government says it will investigate the cause of last week's deadly collapse of a dam in the southeast of the country with South Korea and Thailand.According to Vientiane Times Monday, Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith vowed a thorough and transparent probe into the incident, which claimed several lives and left thousands displaced.The prime minister also said that for the thorough investigation, Laos will cooperate with the governments of countries whose companies have been registered as stakeholders in the construction of the dam.The Xepian-Xe Nam Noy project to build a 410 mega-watt capacity hydropower dam is a joint venture between South Korea's SK Engineering and Construction, Korea Western Power, Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding PCL, and Lao Holding State Enterprise.Looking into responsibilities of authorities, the prime minister said the design firm, the construction contractor, and the consulting companies will also be investigated.At a recent press conference, the country's energy minister said based on a concession agreement, the project developer will have to bear full responsibility for all incidents related to the construction of the dam.