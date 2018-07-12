Judiciary Under Yang Sung-tae Sought to Intervene in Damage Suit Filed by Sexual Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors say the National Court Administration(NCA) may have sought to dismiss or reject a damage suit filed by victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery during the previous administration.The prosecution is looking into a document produced by the NCA in January 2016, which reportedly contains details of a damage suit 12 victims said they were planning to file against the Japanese government.According to the document, the court administration took the position that the case should be dismissed. The move raises speculation that the NCA tried to derail the case even before the case made it to trial in a bid to align court affairs with the foreign affairs policies of then-President Park Geun-hye.Park's government signed an accord with Japan on the issue of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women in December 2015, a month before the document was drafted.