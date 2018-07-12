S. Korea Reiterates its Position on N. Korean Group Defection Unchanged

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry has reiterated it remains unchanged in its stance regarding the disputed defection of North Korean restaurant workers to South Korea in 2016.This comes a day after the National Human Rights Commission announced plans to look into allegations that some of the defectors were misled into coming to the South.In a regular briefing Monday, the ministry's deputy spokeswoman Lee Eugene was asked about the ministry's position on the human rights watchdog's investigation.Lee said the ministry's stance on the issue remains unchanged and there is nothing particular to comment on.She added the Unification Ministry has been cooperating with the human rights commission at its request.Even after allegations emerged of an orchestrated defection, the ministry has maintained that the 12 North Korean female workers in China defected to the South of their own free will.