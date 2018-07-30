Laos Government Suggests Faulty Construction in Dam Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Laos government has suggested last week's dam collapse in the country's southeast was the result of faulty construction, adding the dam should have been built to withstand heavy rains. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are reported to be delayed, hampered by thick mud and flood waters.Choi You Sun has the latest.Report: One week after the sudden collapse of an auxiliary dam in southeastern Laos, search-and-rescue operations have managed to cover only 30 percent of damaged regions.Rescue teams dispatched by neighboring countries have been battling thick mud and flooded waters across remote territory in search for survivors.The missing are reported to be mostly children and the elderly, and rescuers are acting fast before the so-called "golden time" during which they can be saved runs out.Access to the dam site itself is currently restricted for fear of additional collapses. Large parts of the structure have broken or been swept away with floodwaters.Controversy is starting to build around the exact cause of the disaster.The main builder in the joint venture, South Korean firm SK Engineering and Construction, says 400 millimeters of rainfall the night before the dam collapse was beyond human control.However, the Laos government is raising questions about possible faulty construction, saying the dam should have been built to withstand the deluge.Laos plans to inspect the technology used in dam construction and bring in an outside expert to determine the cause of the incident.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.