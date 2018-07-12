S. Korean Medical Team Begins Emergency Relief Operation in Laos

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean emergency relief team began its recovery work in southeastern Laos on Monday.Team leader Roh Dong-whan says the 15 medical personnel and five support staff that arrived in the country on Sunday will move quickly to provide assistance to residents affected by last week's dam collapse and flooding.South Korea's Foreign Ministry says the team is on a ten-day mission to treat some three-thousand-500 displaced residents at four temporary housing units and to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.Seoul is also considering whether to provide support for recovery and reconstruction in the affected areas.