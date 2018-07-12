Economy KOSPI Falls Sightly, Ends Monday Down 0.06%

South Korean stocks fell slightly on Monday. The losses came on the back of declines on Wall Street as news of underwhelming earnings overshadowed the release of stable second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product data.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended point-06 percent lower after losing one-point-48 points to close the day at two-thousand-293-point-51.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-18-points, or point-54 percent. It closed the day at 769-point-80.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120-point-two won.