Civic Group: DSC Wiretapped Phone Talks Between Ex-Pres and Defense Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group has accused the Defense Security Command(DSC) of wiretapping phone conversations between former President Roh Moo-hyun and then-Defense Minister Yoon Kwang-ung.The Center for Military Human Rights Korea held a press conference in Seoul on Monday and cited a tip-off it received from a DSC agent that the military phone line between the two officials was tapped.Yoon served as defense minister between 2004 and 2006 during the Roh administration.The center alleges the DSC engaged in civilian surveillance on a much wider scale than previously known and has allegedly gathered personal data of several million civilians in unjustified ways.The center also accuses certain DSC agents of attempting to ideologically condition trainees by condoning or discouraging their reading material.