Gov't Reviewing Electricity Billing System Amid Heat Wave

The government says it is reviewing the current household electricity pricing system for possible revisions to help alleviate the public’s financial burden amid the protracted heat wave.Park Sung-taek, Director General for Energy Industry Policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, told a press conference on Monday that the government is looking into the current cumulative electricity billing system from various points of view.Park said the ministry will also see whether it is worth responding to some people’s request to make a one-time discount in electricity fees due to the prolonged high temperatures.He indicated that a significant change in the current system is unlikely at least in the near future, saying it is too early to assess its impact on the public's use of electricity or their financial burden since the system’s last revision in 2016.However, the official said there will be a forward-looking system in the long run for more efficient management of demand for electricity.In one such measure, he said it is desirable to introduce a time-of-use pricing system, which will reflect time or seasonal demand in charging household electricity fees.