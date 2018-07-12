Two Koreas to Hold General-Level Military Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea plan to hold general-level military talks at the border truce village of Panmunjeom Tuesday to follow up on agreements reached at their summit in April.They are expected to discuss disarming the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) and withdrawing troops and equipment from border guard posts.The potential joint excavation of the remains of around 12-thousand South Korean soldiers and two-thousand U.S. soldiers may also be on the agenda, as well as discussions of converting the maritime Northern Limit Line into a peace zone.