Independent Counsel Calls for Swift Trials of Corruptions under Park Gov't

The independent counsel handling the corruption and power abuse scandal under the previous Park Geun-hye administration is demanding quicker processions of the trials on the accused.In a written request submitted on Monday to the Supreme Court, special prosecutor Park Young-soo and his team said that due to the prolonging of the court processions, many of the accused are being released even before the trials are wrapped up.Former health minister Moon Hyung-pyo was released from detention in May, although he is still on trial on charges that he exerted pressure on the National Pension Service(NPS) to vote in favor of a merger of two Samsung affiliatesFormer presidential culture secretary Kim Sang-ryul and former Culture Minister Kim Jong-deok, facing the charges of helping draft the blacklist of artists critical of the government, were also released over the weekend.Former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon who is suspected of playing a leading role in the artists’ blacklist scandal is also scheduled to be freed early next month.