Military to Announce Plans to Reform Controversial Intel Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry plans to brief the presidential office soon on an internal task force review on reforming the Defense Security Command (DSC).President Moon Jae-in ordered the review following revelations the DSC prepared controversial martial law contingency documents during the administration of impeached President Park Geun-hye.The ministry's special probe team plans to summon former DSC chief, Cho Hyun-chun, to further shed light on the martial law documents.Cho is in the U.S. and is expected to return voluntarily or involuntarily to South Korea to face questioning.The special probe team is also planning to question former Defense Minister Han Min-koo as early as this week over his possible roles in the case.