Photo : YONHAP News

A high-ranking diplomatic source in Beijing says Director of the Office of the Chinese Communist Party's Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi traveled this month to South Korea with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou.Kong, China’s envoy on the North Korean nuclear issue, visited Pyongyang to meet with senior officials for three days last week.The visits come amid growing discussion of China's possible role in negotiating a declaration to formally end the Korean War.A diplomatic source in Beijing says such a declaration would not automatically resolve all legal matters regarding the war, but would be more of an expression of political will to establish a permanent peace regime.