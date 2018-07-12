Two Former FTC Officials Arrested for Job Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

Two former Fair Trade Commission(FTC) officials have been arrested for assisting the illegal employment of the commission’s retirees.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday issued arrest warrants for the commission’s former chairman Jeong Jae-chan and ex-vice chairman Kim Hak-hyun on charges of obstruction of business, bribery and violating the ethics code for public servants. When issuing the warrants, the court cited risks that they will destroy evidence.The court, however, rejected the prosecutors’ request for a warrant to arrest another former FTC vice chairman, Shin Young-sun.Prosecutors believe the three men helped former FTC officials get jobs related to their former duties after retirement.Under the Public Service Ethics Act, senior government officials are banned from taking jobs related to their duties of the past five years for three years after their retirement.Prosecutors are also expanding their probe on the FTC’s alleged irregularities as they suspect that the commission overlooked some conglomerates’ illicit activities in return for the hiring of former commission officials.