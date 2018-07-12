Pompeo to Discuss N. Korea's FFVD at ARF

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is set to visit Singapore this week to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization with his Asian counterparts.State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert announced on Monday that Pompeo will visit the city state on Friday and Saturday to attend annual ASEAN-centered ministerial meetings, including the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) and the East Asia Summit Ministerial.In particular, Nauert said Pompeo will discuss the shared commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.Some observers say that discussions on declaring an end to the Korean War could gain momentum if the foreign ministers of the two Koreas meet, possibly with Pompeo, on the sidelines of the ARF.Pompeo’s trip to Singapore is part of his tour of Southeast Asia starting Wednesday which includes stops in Malaysia and Indonesia.During his two-day stay in Kuala Lumpur, Pompeo will meet senior government officials to discuss strengthening the Comprehensive Partnership and advancing common security and economic interests following the recent historic and peaceful government transition in Malaysia.In Jakarta, Pompeo will discuss advancing the shared security and bilateral trade and investment goals.