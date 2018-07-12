US to Inject $113 Mln in Indo-Pacific Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States plans to inject 113 million dollars in new technology, energy and infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific region.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the plan on Monday at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington.Pompeo said the investments “represent just a down payment on a new era in U.S. economic commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”According to Reuters, Pompeo also said he will announce new security assistance for the region when he visits Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia this week.Pompeo said that the U.S., like so many of its Asian allies and friends, fought for its own independence and thus will never seek domination in the Indo-Pacific, and will oppose any country that does.Reuters said that such comments were made in an apparent reference to “China’s growing economic clout and heightened tensions in the disputed South China Sea.”Some observers have expressed concern that the latest U.S. initiative is aimed at competing with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which would further raise tensions between Washington and Beijing.