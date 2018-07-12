Two Koreas Hold General-level Talks on Reducing Military Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are holding their ninth general-level military talks on Tuesday to follow up on agreements reached at their summit in April.The talks started at 10 a.m. at the Peace House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.Ahead of the talks, Major General Kim Do-gyun, who is leading the South’s delegation, vowed best efforts to come up with substantive steps to ease military tensions and build trust between the two Koreas.He added that the discussions will focus on extensively going over issues that were discussed during the last round of talks held 47 days ago.The two sides are expected to discuss disarming the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) and turning the Northern Limit Line, a de facto sea border, into a peace zone.They also plan to actively touch on the issue of withdrawing troops and equipment from border guard posts and jointly excavating the remains of soldiers in the DMZ who were killed during the Korean War.