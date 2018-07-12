Samsung Electronics Profit Growth Slows in Q2

Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday that it raked in 14-point-87 trillion won in operating profit in the second quarter.
The figure is up five-point-seven percent from the same period last year but down four-point-nine percent compared to the record 15-point-six trillion won posted in the previous quarter. It also marked the first on-quarter decrease in seven quarters.
The electronics giant said that its sales slipped around four percent on-year to 58-point-48 trillion won and thus failed to maintain sales for the fifth straight quarter in the 60 trillion won-range.
For the entire first half of the year, the firm posted 119 trillion won in sales and 30-and-a-half trillion won in operating profit.
The company said it had injected eight trillion won in the second quarter and nearly 16 trillion won in the first half toward facility investment.