Samsung Electronics Profit Growth Slows in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday that it raked in 14-point-87 trillion won in operating profit in the second quarter.The figure is up five-point-seven percent from the same period last year but down four-point-nine percent compared to the record 15-point-six trillion won posted in the previous quarter. It also marked the first on-quarter decrease in seven quarters.The electronics giant said that its sales slipped around four percent on-year to 58-point-48 trillion won and thus failed to maintain sales for the fifth straight quarter in the 60 trillion won-range.For the entire first half of the year, the firm posted 119 trillion won in sales and 30-and-a-half trillion won in operating profit.The company said it had injected eight trillion won in the second quarter and nearly 16 trillion won in the first half toward facility investment.