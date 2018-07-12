Industrial Output Falls in June Amid Slow Investment

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's industrial output declined for the first time in three months in June amid sluggish investment.According to data from Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's overall industrial output slipped point-seven percent in June on-month.The figure had witnessed a slight increase in April and May after sliding point-nine percent in March.Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined point-six percent in June compared to the previous month.Meanwhile, production in service industries grew point-two percent and retail sales, an economic indicator of consumption levels, also increased point-six percent.Facility investment, on the other hand, dropped five-point-nine percent on-month amid a decline in investment in machinery, slipping for the fourth consecutive month. It marked the first time in 18 years for the figure to see a decline for four straight months.