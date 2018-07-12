Top Office Confirms Chinese Official Visited Seoul in Mid-July

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has confirmed that Yang Jiechi, a top Chinese communist party official in charge of foreign affairs, met with South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong in Seoul earlier this month.In a message sent to reporters on Tuesday, a senior presidential office official said Yang had visited in mid-July and discussed bilateral issues with Chung.But the official said the meeting was not intended for an agreement on any particular issue and Yang made a closed-door visit hoping for smoother dialogue between Seoul and Beijing.The official said Yang and Chung are also believed to have discussed lifting China's retaliatory measures against the deployment of the THAAD missile shield in South Korea.Some pundits speculate the two may have discussed China's participation in the declaration of an end to the Korean War.Speaking in parliament last week, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that China is an important partner regarding Korean Peninsula affairs, possibly signaling Seoul's positive view on China's role in the issue of declaring an end to the Korean War.