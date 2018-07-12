Ex-Pres. Lee Being Treated for Diabetes in Seoul Hospital

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Lee Myung-bak left his state prison cell on Monday morning to undergo treatment at a Seoul hospital for diabetes.A Justice Ministry official said that Lee was being treated at Seoul National University Hospital for diabetes and sleep apnea.The official said Lee will remain in the hospital until Tuesday, adding his stay could be extended depending on medical examination results.The last time Lee visited a hospital outside his prison was on March 22nd.The ex-president has been under presentencing detention at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center since his arrest in March. He has been charged with 16 counts of corruption charges, including bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power, but has put off trial hearings citing health problems.