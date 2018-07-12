N. Korea Blasts Seoul's Sanctions, Wants Cross-Border Projects Resumed

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has criticized the South Korean government for keeping sanctions on Pyongyang and called for the resumption of inter-Korean projects.In a commentary Tuesday, the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, claimed the South had only moved to foster conditions for improved cross-border ties and urged it to take action and real measures.The paper called for corresponding measures to the steps Pyongyang has taken, including suspending nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches and dismantling its nuclear test site.The North blasted South Korea for maintaining sanctions on the North which it claimed began after the fabrication of the sunken Cheonan incident in 2010.The report raised issue with Seoul having to obtain U.S. approval for a "trifling" matter such as reconnecting military communication lines between the two Koreas.It also said South Korea is still undecided on bringing in power generators necessary for the planned inter-Korean liaison office to be built at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.The newspaper demanded the resumption of cross-border projects, in particular the Gaesong complex and South Korean tours to the North's Mount Geumgang resort.The North said that even in road and rail connection projects, the South was showing interest only in tasks that don't cost money such as joint inspections.