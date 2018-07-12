WP: N. Korea Constructing New ICBMs

Photo : KBS News

The Washington Post has reported that North Korea appears to be secretly building new intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBMs).The Post said Monday that U.S. spy agencies have spotted signs that North Korea is constructing new missiles at a factory that produced the country’s first ICBM capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.According to U.S. officials, newly obtained evidence, including recent satellite imagery, indicates that work is underway on at least one or possibly two liquid-fueled ICBMs at a large research facility in Sanumdong, on the outskirts of Pyongyang.The report said the new intelligence does not suggest an expansion of North Korea’s capabilities but shows that work on advanced weapons is continuing. It comes just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Twitter that Pyongyang was “no longer a nuclear threat.”U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week that North Korea was continuing to produce fissile material for nuclear bombs despite its pledge to denuclearize.